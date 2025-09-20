Bank of Hawaii Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by Zacks Research

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8,220.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1,372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

