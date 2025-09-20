Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$167.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$167.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

BMO stock opened at C$179.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$120.20 and a 1 year high of C$181.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

