Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $285.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $233.62 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $273,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,541,919.96. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,024 shares of company stock worth $76,664,934 in the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,828,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

