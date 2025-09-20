Barclays Raises Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $13.70

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $13.50 to $13.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 98.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 193.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.