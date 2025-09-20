Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$45.00. The stock traded as high as C$41.32 and last traded at C$41.32, with a volume of 1561924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.63.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.89.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Insider Activity

Barrick Gold Trading Up 9.7%

In related news, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$346,269.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,653.38. This trade represents a 22.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Rousseau Jooste sold 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.70, for a total transaction of C$122,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,237 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,478.85. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.64. The stock has a market cap of C$77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.