Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cormark Analyst Says

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.89.

TSE:ABX opened at C$45.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$21.73 and a 1 year high of C$45.74.

In related news, insider Grant Bill Beringer sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.13, for a total transaction of C$1,562,959.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,402,896.63. This trade represents a 26.20% decrease in their position. Also, insider Rousseau Jooste sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.70, for a total value of C$122,112.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,478.85. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

