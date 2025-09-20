BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $8.50 on Friday. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.36.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BayFirst Financial stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BayFirst Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BAFN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of BayFirst Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

