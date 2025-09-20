BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$34.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of BCE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of BCE opened at C$32.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.65. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 745.65%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

