Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 991,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Beam Global Trading Down 9.9%

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $2.74 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 69.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

