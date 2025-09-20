Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SKIN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of SKIN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.82%. Beauty Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,861,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 614,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 730,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 496,963 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 29.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.