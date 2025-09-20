Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 157 target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Begbies Traynor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.33.

BEG opened at GBX 122 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The stock has a market cap of £193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,210.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.08 and a twelve month high of GBX 128.16.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Begbies Traynor Group will post 10.1495972 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Fry sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total value of £138,880. Corporate insiders own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

