Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,640. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $152,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,653.55. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 60.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 437.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

