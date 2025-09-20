Benchmark Boosts Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $18.00

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGHC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,666 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 120.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,243,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 58.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 667,571 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

