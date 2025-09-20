Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.57.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.98. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

