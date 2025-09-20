Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Trading Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Bespoke Extracts Stock Up 4.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Bespoke Extracts

(Get Free Report)

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Extracts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Extracts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.