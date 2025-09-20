Best Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – September 18th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of reliable earnings, strong balance sheets, and often consistent dividend payments. These companies are typically leaders in their industries and carry a reputation for financial stability and quality management. Because of their proven resilience in various market conditions, blue-chip stocks are generally viewed as relatively low-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

