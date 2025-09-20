Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $22.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.2222.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance
BCYC opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 1,257.00%. Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
