Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 950.57 ($12.81) and traded as high as GBX 951 ($12.81). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 941 ($12.68), with a volume of 885,658 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,200 in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,200.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 926.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 950.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

