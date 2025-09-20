bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 288,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,656,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of bioAffinity Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.90). bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 845.68% and a negative net margin of 152.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

