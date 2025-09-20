bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 288,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,656,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of bioAffinity Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BIAF
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.90). bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 845.68% and a negative net margin of 152.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.