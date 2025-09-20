BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Stock Holdings Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,652,421 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.43 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.