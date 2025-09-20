Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 679,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 679,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

BRBS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,018.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,414,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,231 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,405,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 760,305 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 271,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

