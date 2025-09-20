Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBLG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.75). Equities analysts predict that Bone Biologics will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

