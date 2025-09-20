BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.71 and last traded at C$12.71. Approximately 2,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.70. The stock has a market cap of C$22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.77.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company that is developing an entirely new class of targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Bria-IMT(TM), BriaCell’s lead candidate, was awarded Fast Track status by FDA and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

