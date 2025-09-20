Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Stock Holdings Lowered by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $141.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.51. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

