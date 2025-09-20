Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRUG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Minds Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRUG

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of DRUG stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.09 million, a P/E ratio of -57.29 and a beta of -6.14. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRUG. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.