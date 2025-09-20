Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target at $121.57

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.5714.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilysys

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,986.32. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 905 shares of company stock valued at $102,618. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Agilysys by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Agilysys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.