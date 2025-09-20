Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $25.14

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.1429.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Baird R W raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.
AMRC opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
