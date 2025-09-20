Brokerages Set Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT at $73.20

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 151.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Atlanticus by 334.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%.The company had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

