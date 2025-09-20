Brokerages Set CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Target Price at $96.41

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.4118.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,824,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Nautilus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 6,784.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 321,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAVA opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.61. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

