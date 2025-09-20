Brokerages Set Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) PT at $26.25

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CING. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Shares of CING stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.76.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.21% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

