Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $18.08

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.0833.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

