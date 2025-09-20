Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $110.67

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.6667.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DTM opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 44.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.