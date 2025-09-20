Brokerages Set Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Price Target at $9.28

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 target price on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ermenegildo Zegna to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGN opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

