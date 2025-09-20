Brokerages Set eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Target Price at $72.88

Shares of eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.8750.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of eToro Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

eToro Group Price Performance

eToro Group stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. eToro Group has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. eToro Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eToro Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About eToro Group

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

Further Reading

