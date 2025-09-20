Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $75.80

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Insider Transactions at Greif

Institutional Trading of Greif

In other news, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $610,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $240,838.24. The trade was a 71.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 68,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,015.40. The trade was a 29.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,741 shares of company stock worth $4,596,852 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Greif has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Greif had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 71.11%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

