Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $58.24

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.2353.

A number of analysts have commented on GH shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.16. This trade represents a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,326,710.40. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 402,691 shares of company stock valued at $23,069,965 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 118.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 49.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,030,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,623,000 after purchasing an additional 673,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Guardant Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:GH opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

