Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) PT at $33.27

Shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.27.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W upgraded James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on James Hardie Industries from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

