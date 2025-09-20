Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target at $24.54

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.5429.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Get KE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KE Trading Down 1.3%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KE by 7.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of KE by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in KE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.76. KE has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.