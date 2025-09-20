Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target at $24.54

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.5429.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KE Trading Down 1.3%
BEKE opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.76. KE has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $26.05.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KE
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.