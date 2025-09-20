Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$58.95

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of LUG opened at C$87.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.15. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$28.64 and a 12-month high of C$97.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,671.32. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their position. Also, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,571 shares in the company, valued at C$11,043,164.30. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,824 in the last 90 days. 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

