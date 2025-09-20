Brokerages Set Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) PT at $55.71

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.5833.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of CART stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,445 shares in the company, valued at $98,291,904.45. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,973,562 shares of company stock valued at $237,668,642 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Maplebear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Maplebear by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

