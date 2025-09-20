Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $107.50

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,365.04. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 210,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 46,066 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 768,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.