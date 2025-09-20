Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Price Target at C$32.06

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$543.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.68. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$16.78 and a 52-week high of C$31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

