Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $104.86

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.8571.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.3%

PATK opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,359,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,792,943.79. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $515,127.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,139.50. The trade was a 27.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,413 shares of company stock worth $8,112,016. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

