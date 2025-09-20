Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT at $7.42

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

PSNL stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.76. Personalis has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 113.70%.The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 53,126.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 71,721 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

