Brokerages Set Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Price Target at $17.38

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

SKYH opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 173.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 445,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 263,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 43,377 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

