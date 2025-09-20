Brokerages Set Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, August 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3,690.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 831.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SHC opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.40 and a beta of 1.84.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.14%.The firm had revenue of $294.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
