Brokerages Set TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) Price Target at $62.00

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

TRP stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

