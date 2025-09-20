Brokers Set Expectations for Virtu Financial Q3 Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

