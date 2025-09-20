Brookline Capital Management Upgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Strong-Buy

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,194,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,553 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 333,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

