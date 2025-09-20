Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 172.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 832,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

